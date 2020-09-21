 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County's COVID-19 positivity rate has gone over 15 percent, Iowa topped 80,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday and nursing home deaths have accounted for 40 percent of Nebraska's virus fatalities.

By late Sunday night, Iowa had reported at least 80,410 (21,612 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 41,083 (10,132 active) and South Dakota 18,696 (2,843 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

