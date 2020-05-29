Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods is halting production at its Storm Lake pork plant after more than 550 workers there tested positive for COVID-19, Buena Vista County now has at least 700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and South Dakota will begin testing hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against the virus.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 18,752 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 13,261 and South Dakota 4,793.
