Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods is halting production at its Storm Lake pork plant after more than 550 workers there tested positive for COVID-19, Buena Vista County now has at least 700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and South Dakota will begin testing hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against the virus.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 18,752 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 13,261 and South Dakota 4,793.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

