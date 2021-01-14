 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Woodbury County is declining, South Dakota legislators are trying to make it through their session without virus-related interruptions and in-person trials will resume in Iowa next month.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 301,441 (34,983 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 179,199 (54,162 active) and South Dakota 104,195 (4,762 active). 

