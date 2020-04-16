Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds touted Northwest Iowa as a possible guide for how to reopen the state's economy, workers at meatpacking plants in Iowa and South Dakota that have become coronavirus epicenters died from the virus and Sioux City's homeless face additional challenges during the pandemic.