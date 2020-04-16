Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds touted Northwest Iowa as a possible guide for how to reopen the state's economy, workers at meatpacking plants in Iowa and South Dakota that have become coronavirus epicenters died from the virus and Sioux City's homeless face additional challenges during the pandemic.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,995 cases of COVID-19South Dakota 1,168 and Nebraska 952.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News