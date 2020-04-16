Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds touted Northwest Iowa as a possible guide for how to reopen the state's economy, workers at meatpacking plants in Iowa and South Dakota that have become coronavirus epicenters died from the virus and Sioux City's homeless face additional challenges during the pandemic.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,995 cases of COVID-19, South Dakota 1,168 and Nebraska 952.
