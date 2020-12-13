 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Sunday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 vaccinations are slated to start soon in Woodbury County, we answered some of the most popular questions about vaccine distribution in Iowa and Woodbury County health officials say Thanksgiving gatherings may be responsible for the increased caseload in recent days.

By late Saturday night, Iowa had reported at least 255,647 (64,976 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 147,688 (65,494 active) and South Dakota 90,407 (12,917 active). 

