Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More Siouxland county leaders urged residents to wear masks, Iowa set a single-day record with 40 COVID-19 deaths and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem did not encourage mask wearing or social distancing to combat the virus during a news conference.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 198,641 (83,762 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 106,617 (50,754 active) and South Dakota 68,671 (19,240 active). 

