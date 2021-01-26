 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A top health official said Woodbury County may vaccinate up to 2,000 people daily against COVID-19 with community clinics, Sioux City teachers remain on track to receive vaccinations in February and South Dakota reported its fewest new virus cases since July on Monday.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 314,057 (33,120 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 187,793 (53,404 active) and South Dakota 107,180 (3,678 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

