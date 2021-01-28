 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A health official said Woodbury County's current COVID-19 figures provide "reasons for optimism," Gov. Kim Reynolds said she expects Iowa's weekly vaccine allotment to increase and weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Iowa and every other state have returned.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 316,437 (32,249 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 188,784 (53,398 active) and South Dakota 107,608 (3,238 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

