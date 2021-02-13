Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

 Skip to main content
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Nebraska officials told groups administering COVID-19 vaccines to give 90 percent of doses to people age 65 and older, Iowa temporarily is withholding vaccine doses from counties lagging in administering what they've received and Sioux City schools reported a low number of virus cases after several weeks of no cases.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 328,147 (22,554 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 195,485 (51,700 active) and South Dakota 110,068 (2,180 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

