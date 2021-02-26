 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa unveiled a new COVID-19 vaccine information website though it doesn't have appointment-scheduling capability, nearly one-fifth of Iowans have received at least one dose of a vaccine so far and the likely approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could increase Nebraska's weekly allotment by 15,000 doses.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 335,405 cases of COVID-19 (16,187 active), Nebraska 200,106 cases (44,290 active) and South Dakota 111,964 (1,948 active). 

