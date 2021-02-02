 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The first appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for priority group 1B in Woodbury County filled before many groups were even notified about them, three cases of the virus variant from the United Kingdom were reported in Iowa and Nebraska administered 46,000-plus vaccine doses last week.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 320,342 (29,095 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 190,950 (52,058 active) and South Dakota 108,315 (2,828 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News