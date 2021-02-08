 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County continue to decline, we talked to Sioux City students opting to continue online classes and Sioux City bars were a little less busy than usual for the Super Bowl amid the pandemic.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 324,669 (25,440 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 193,722 (51,346 active) and South Dakota 109,229 (2,316 active). 

