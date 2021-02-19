 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City-area medical workers say they're gratified to be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines, Nebraska remains on course to open vaccinations to the general public by spring and Woodbury County continues to record additional deaths from the virus.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 331,623 (18,706 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 198,042 (53,681 active) and South Dakota 110,871 (2,068 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News