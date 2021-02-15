 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Woodbury County jumped after the first mass vaccination clinics last week, planning and staffing challenges have left Iowa near the bottom of all states for inoculations and a union representing meatpacking workers say its members in Nebraska, Iowa and elsewhere should be a higher priority for immunization.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 329,299 (21,901 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 197,236 (52,922 active) and South Dakota 110,068 (2,073 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News