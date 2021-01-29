Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Friday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County health officials plan COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Tyson Events Center next month, Iowa legislators approved a measure requiring school districts to offer an in-person option and Nebraska may lift virus restrictions this weekend.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 317,126 (31,387 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 189,597 (52,843 active) and South Dakota 107,795 (3,137 active).
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
