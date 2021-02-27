 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Nebraska officials say they will unveil a plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable populations with health issues, Sioux City school officials reported no cases in the district this week and the developers of Sioux City's Warrior Hotel cited the virus in seeking to redirect more funds into construction costs. 

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 335,843 cases of COVID-19 (16,596 active), Nebraska 200,403 cases (44,388 active) and South Dakota 111,964 (1,944 active). 

