Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sioux City fell to their lowest level since the earliest stages of the pandemic, Iowa tapped Microsoft to create a vaccine appointment system as the state is among the slowest in the country at inoculations and face masks will still be required in City of Sioux City facilities.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 326,415 (23,445 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 194,170 (51,084 active) and South Dakota 109,405 (2,244 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

Concerned about COVID-19?

