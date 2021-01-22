 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County expects to begin phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution next month, Iowa is expanding the population eligible for vaccines but officials say demand will far outstrip supply and a bill in Nebraska's legislature would give public health officials more authority to impose virus restrictions.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 310,579 (33,119 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 185,346 (52,951 active) and South Dakota 106,400 (4,089 active). 

