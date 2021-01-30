 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation requiring Iowa school districts to offer 100% in-person classes, 54,000 people registered on the day Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine portal was launched and the Sioux City school district again reported no virus cases in its system in the past week.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 317,690 (31,936 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 189,597 (53,184 active) and South Dakota 107,955 (3,060 active). 

