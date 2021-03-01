 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 vaccine administration in Woodbury County continues to lag behind the statewide pace, events mourning virus victims are taking place in Sioux City as the pandemic approaches one year in Siouxland and the show choir show went on but with virus restrictions at Bishop Heelan.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 336,506 cases of COVID-19 (15,584 active), Nebraska 200,848 cases (43,857 active) and South Dakota 112,427 (1,933 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News