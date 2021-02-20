 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County health officials answered the Journal's questions about COVID-19 vaccination distribution, Sioux City police issued two warnings and no citations for violations of public health restrictions in the fall and officials say the death of a Nebraska man shortly after he received the first dose of the vaccine was not related to the inoculation.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 358,949 positive tests for COVID-19, Nebraska 198,442 total cases (54,063 active) and South Dakota 111,018 total cases (2,028 active). 

