Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Some Nebraska residents may have to wait months to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Sioux City School District reported zero cases of the virus in the past week and South Dakota continued to report daily deaths from the coronavirus.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 311,697 (34,183 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 186,255 (53,135 active) and South Dakota 106,400 (3,774 active). 

