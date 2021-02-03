 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods says it is launching an initiative to measure the efficacy of its COVID-19 safety programs, Northwest Iowa counties reported 10 additional virus deaths on Tuesday and meatpacking plants are working to encourage employees to get vaccines when they are available.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 321,271 (28,040 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 191,437 (52,062 active) and South Dakota 108,431 (2,600 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News