Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is moving quickly in some rural jurisdictions, South Dakota officials say vaccine logistics are "tricky" amid winter weather and Iowa continued its march past 4,000 virus deaths.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 309,276 (32,929 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 184,482 (53,012 active) and South Dakota 106,063 (4,103 active).
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Household Goods
- Transmission
- Midwest
- Community
- School
- State
- Iowa
- Sioux City
- Nebraska
- Closure
- South Dakota
- Legislature
- Catering
- Kim Reynolds
- Restaurant
- Bar
- Story
- Test
- Health Official
- Knox County
- Pantry
- Microbiology
- Medicine
- Food
- Door
- Update
- Morning
- Tk.
- Work
- School District
- Evening
- Official
- Woodbury County
- Kristi Noem
- Briefing
- Infection
- Warming
- Shelter
- Package
- Aid
- Drive-through
- Monona County
- Legislator
- Tyson Foods
- South Sioux City
- Parade
- Politics
- Economics
- Million
- Dollar
- Pete Ricketts
- Park
- County
- Law
- Company
- Sociology
- Social
- Owner
- Hotel
- Worker
- Case
- Small Business
- Program
- Relief
- Coverage
- Summary
- Christianity
- Christian
- Slowdown
- Grant
- Easter
- Treatment
- Police Chief
- Dakota City
- Dakota County
- Literature
- Hospital
- Sporting Event
- Mayor
- Scheme
- Gouging
- Meatpacking
- Plant
- Industry
- Trump
- Faith
- Steve King
- Beef Plant
- Zootechnics
- Farmer
- Resident
- Commerce
- Brunt
- People Of Color
- Tyson
- Restriction
- Success Story
- Serology
- Southern Hills Mall
- Quarantine
- Ballot
- Theater
- Rate
- Breakdown
- Public Health
- Economy
- Heelan High School
- Education
- Graduate
- High School
- Diploma
- Entertainment
- Fitness Center
- Team Sport
- Softball Game
- Baseball
- Processing Plant
- Smithfield
- Sioux Falls
- Movie Theater
- Graduation
- Ceremony
- Government
- Unemployment
- Bill
- Employee
- Pandemic
- Tale
- Unemployment Benefit
- Swimming Pool
- Softball
- County Fair
- Regulator
- Candidate
- Campaigning
- Activist
- Public Library
- Murder Suspect
- State Fair
- Northwest Iowa
- Festivity
- Attorney
- Loan
- Paycheck
- Muscatine County
- Music
- Mask
- Muscatine
- Staff
- Sport
- Iowan
- Rob Sand
- Nonprofit
- Siouxland
- Covering
- Mount Rushmore
- White House
- Report
- Homeschooling
- Bob Scott
- Ordinance
- Great Plains
- Unemployment Rate
- Face Mask
- Casino
- Figures
- Commencement
- Pool
- Lifeguard
- Tyson Events Center
- Request
- Doctor
- Agriculture
- Woodbury
- Wagyu
- Beef
- History
- Public School
- Federal Official
- Student
- Coordinator
- Cdc
- University
- Wayne
- Professor
- College
- Parents
- Data
- Glitch
- University Of Iowa
- Clinic
- Paul Gausman
- Union
- Homecoming
- American Airlines
- Morningside College
- Driver
- Fund
- Ad Campaign
- Paul Pate
- Voter
- Semester
- Guideline
- Petition
- Administration
- Cheerleading
- Council
- Public Authority
- Show
- Broadcasting Events
- Symphony Orchestra
- Election Day
- Nation
- Health Authority
- Judge
- Polling Place
- Pat Gill
- Funds
- Absentee Ballot
- Voting
- Count
- Mandate
- District
- Hospitalization
- Testing
- One-third
- Mail-in
- Morningside
- Prisoner
- Spoke
- Provider
- Halloween
- Virus
- Patient
- University Of Iowa Hospitals
- Climb
- Steady
- City
- Theatre
- Legislation
- Superintendent
- Football
- Semifinal
- Sioux County
- Care Worker
- Risk
- Wearing
- Charles Grassley
- Positive
- Celebration
- Christmas
- Triumph
- School Board
- Ceo
- Sanford
- Health
- Quiet
- Peak
- December
- Clay County
- Acoustics
- Health Department
- Social Service
- Profile
- Travel
- Delayed Action
- Healthcare Worker
- Vaccine
- Plan
- Learning
- Lawsuit
- Nurse
- Holiday
- Positivity
- State Senator
- Dose
- Teacher
- Protestor
- South Sioux City High School
- Immunology
- Campaign
- Vaccination
- Logistics
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.