Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa health officials modified a plan withholding COVID-19 vaccine doses from some counties, some South Dakota legislators can participate in legislative activity remotely after an outbreak of virus cases and Crawford County's positivity rate is among the highest in Iowa.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 329,809 (20,856 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 197,328 (52,990 active) and South Dakota 110,376 (2,092 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

