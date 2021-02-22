 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Roughly 3 percent of Woodbury County residents have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Siouxland counties reported no additional virus deaths over the weekend and hospitalizations from the virus continue to decline in South Dakota.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 359,565 positive tests for COVID-19, Nebraska 198,949 cases (54,556 active) and South Dakota 111,304 (1,966 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

