 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Sunday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 outbreaks continue to decline at long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa, regular childhood immunizations in South Dakota have fallen behind amid the pandemic and the Okoboji Winter Games will continue but with a different look.

By late Saturday night, Iowa had reported at least 312,807 (34,221 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 186,854 (53,147 active) and South Dakota 106,963 (4,021 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News