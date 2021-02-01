 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County's COVID-19 death toll jumped over the weekend and is approaching 200, an Iowa lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 and virus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa have declined sharply.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 319,495 (31,555 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 190,713 (52,107 active) and South Dakota 108,250 (2,833 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

