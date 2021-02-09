 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Mayor Bob Scott wants Sioux City COVID-19 vaccination clinics limited to Iowa residents, Gov. Kim Reynolds did not consult with public health officials before lifting Iowa's virus restrictions and masks will still be required in Sioux City public schools.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 325,376 (23,826 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 193,826 (50,956 active) and South Dakota 109,283 (2,308 active). 

