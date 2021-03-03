 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Governors from Siouxland states objected to President Biden's plan to distribute federal COVID-19 aid based on a state's unemployed population, Nebraska administered more than 85,000 vaccine doses last week and Iowa lawmakers advanced a measure banning companies from requiring employees to get a vaccine.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 337,593 cases of COVID-19 (14,349 active), Nebraska 201,346 cases (43,550 active) and South Dakota 112,656 (1,975 active). 

