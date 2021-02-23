 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A Sioux City pharmacy is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 65 and older, Nebraska unveiled a program to aid tenants and landlords who have lost income because of the virus and Siouxland residents shared their lessons on Zoom after a year of pandemic-induced video calls.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 333,373 cases of COVID-19 (17,119 active), Nebraska 199,045 cases (54,662 active) and South Dakota 111,334 (1,933 active). 

