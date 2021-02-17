 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Some Sioux City seniors have struggled to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, a Sioux City legislator grilled Iowa's chief public health officer with anti-vaccine questions and Nebraska ranks in the middle of all states for inoculations so far.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 330,430 (19,897 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 197,447 (53,108 active) and South Dakota 110,593 (2,204 active). 

