Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: South Sioux City High School will return to 100% in-person learning, South Dakota began phase 1D of COVID-19 vaccinations and Nebraska reported fewer hospitalized virus patients Monday since late October.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 306,238 (33,027 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 182,418 (53,355 active) and South Dakota 105,659 (4,613 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

