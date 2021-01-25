 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than 800 Woodbury County residents have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, a mass vaccination event in Lincoln could serve as a model for others in Nebraska and South Dakota's annual count of the homeless has been called off because of the pandemic.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 313,238 (34,019 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 187,147 (52,815 active) and South Dakota 107,148 (4,005 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

