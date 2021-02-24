 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Sioux City School Board said pandemic relief funds are best used helping students who have fallen behind catch up, Nebraska continues to report a decline in new COVID-19 cases and health officials announced the latest mass vaccination clinic in Sioux City.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 334,104 cases of COVID-19 (17,030 active), Nebraska 199,402 cases (55,016 active) and South Dakota 111,546 (1,938 active). 

