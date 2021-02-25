 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa's economic development chief said "our economy did very, very well” in 2020 despite COVID-19, virus hospitalizations ticked upward in Woodbury County and Nebraska's banks reported record profits despite the pandemic.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 334,754 cases of COVID-19 (16,497 active), Nebraska 199,782 cases (44,143 active) and South Dakota 111,808 (1,891 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News