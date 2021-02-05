 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa's COVID-19 vaccination rate is the third-lowest of all states, Woodbury County surpassed 200 virus deaths and Sioux City teachers asked for a one-time pandemic "overload" pay bump.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 323,301 (26,737 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 192,549 (51,950 active) and South Dakota 108,813 (2,517 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

Concerned about COVID-19?

