 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Teachers and meatpacking workers in Nebraska say they have been de-prioritized in the state's COVID-19 vaccine push, Floyd Valley Healthcare is preparing to enter phase two of vaccinations in Plymouth County and Republicans shot down a proposal to require masks at the Iowa Capitol.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 307,568 (32,681 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 182,418 (53,355 active) and South Dakota 105,786 (4,232 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News