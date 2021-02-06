 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds is lifting nearly all of Iowa's public health restrictions, Woodbury County lags behind other large Iowa jurisdictions in administrating COVID-19 vaccines and inoculations are rising in Nebraska despite some lags in second dose administration. 

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 323,872 (25,703 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 193,069 (51,824 active) and South Dakota 108,944 (2,430 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News