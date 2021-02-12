 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 cases remain high in Crawford County despite the broader decline in Iowa, Nebraska reported fewer virus hospitalizations on Thursday than any day since October and the University of South Dakota has renewed a program to pair business students with businesses hurt by the pandemic.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 327,991 (22,432 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 195,006 (51,780 active) and South Dakota 109,859 (2,209 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News