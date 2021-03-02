 Skip to main content
Welcome to the COVID-19 briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods will offer COVID-19 vaccination to thousands of workers in Iowa and other states this week, Gov. Kim Reynolds told the Journal editorial board she's unsure how Iowa might spend additional federal COVID relief funds and all three Siouxland states are receiving additional quantities of vaccines.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 336,966 cases of COVID-19 (14,652 active), Nebraska 200,946 cases (43,531 active) and South Dakota 112,470 (1,918 active). 

