COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Jillian Shanks scored a game-high 16 points to lead Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's girls basketball team to 51-42 win over West in a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game played here Friday.
Julia Wagoner also chipped in with 10 points for Abraham Lincoln, which led 26-21 at the half. Bricelyn Comstock scored 11 points and Hope Wagner pulled down 14 rebounds to lead West, which fell to 1-1.
West won the junior varsity game 50-42 with Lily Junke and LaKenya McCray each scoring 13 points to lead the Wolverines.