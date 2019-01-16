MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – No. 18 Iowa State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) fell at West Virginia (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) 73-64 Wednesday night at WVU Coliseum. The Cyclones were able to overcome a 12-point first-half deficit to get ahead by as many as seven points in the second half. However, WVU was able to fight back ahead and ice the contest at the free throw line.
In defeat, the Cyclones were led by Bridget Carleton, who finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. She has scored over 20 points in five-straight games. During the contest, Carleton passed Hallie Christofferson for No. 6 on ISU's all-time scoring list, now with 1,727 career points.
Joining her in double figures was Madison Wise (13), Kristin Scott (10) and Alexa Middleton (10).
West Virginia got off to a strong start, taking the lead on its first possession and building up to a nine-point lead at 17-8 on a Tynice Martin lay-in. The Cyclone defense stepped up by holding WVU scoreless for 2:32, but the offense did not hold up its end of the deal, only getting two points in that run before a Mountaineer three extended their lead to double figures at 20-10.
The Cyclone defense continued to get stops, forcing five turnovers in the first four minutes of the second quarter. However, the offense continued to lag behind, as the home Mountaineers were still able to push ahead by 12. After being held scoreless for the first 16:13, Bridget Carleton finally got on the board and helped push ISU on a 15-0 run to move ahead 30-27, with the Cyclones' All-American getting 12 points in the run.
WVU closed the first half with a 4-0 run to move ahead 31-30. Carleton's 3-pointer with 6:32 to go in the third got ISU started on a 7-0 run to get ahead 43-36. The Mountaineers were able to get back within two at 43-41 and 48-46, but the Cyclones were able to resist and take the latter advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers moved ahead again via the charity stripe, and continued its strong work on free throws by making their first seven of the fourth to move ahead 57-52. The Cyclones cut the deficit to three at 63-60 on an Alexa Middleton lay-in, but WVU was too good from the charity stripe, as the home team drained 15-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.
No. 18 Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum to take on Oklahoma on Saturday. Tip between the Cyclones and Sooners will be at noon, with Cyclones.TV televising the contest.