Western Christian overcomes nerves to beat South Hardin in four sets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — While Western Christian isn’t a stranger to the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament — this is the Wolfpack’s 20th straight appearance — some of its players are new to the court.
Seniors Madison Vis and Sienna Moss along with junior Emma Westphal are the only ones that played on the court at state last season.
New to the atmosphere were sophomore outside hitters Stella Winterfeld and Abby VerBurg, junior setter Jaylin VanDyken, defensive specialists Lydia Van Kley (junior) and Hanna Kollis (senior) and right-side hitter Ellie Dokter.
So it took the Westerners a couple of sets to find their footing and in one of the games, the Wolfpack committed 19 errors, allowing South Hardin to hang around and eventual tie the match up at 1-1.
The Wolfpack found their footing in the third set, though, and cruised from there as Western Christian advanced to its 20th straight semifinal appearance with a 25-19, 25-27, 25-12, 25-10 victory on Tuesday in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
“We’ve been dreaming of this since we were little, so being here was so exciting and we were all nervous. We don’t want to mess up, just have fun and play our game,” said VerBurg, who led the team with 16 kills. “Once we start building confidence throughout the match, you get more confident and you can swing with confidence. We know we can’t start out like that, but I think we will be good because we got all of our nerves and jitters out.
“Now we are here to play our game. We just had to get that one out of the way.”
Western Christian plays its semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday against either Boyden-Hull or Denver.
Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek said the team can’t afford that kind of start in the next round.
“It took us two games to get to where we needed to be and games three and four are what we are capable of,” Veerbeek said. “That’s what it should’ve looked like from the get-go but it didn’t. It’s a big environment for the kids and we have to covercome some of those nerves. I told the girls survive and advance.
“Be happy we got the win but play better. We are not going to win if we play like this again. We have to clean up our volleyball and play our style.”
Western was down 12-11 in the first set when Abby VerBurg put down a kill and setter Jaylin VanDyken swung at one and got a kill. That sparked a 5-0 run for the Wolfpack for a 16-12 lead.
South Hardin later went on a 4-0 run to get within one at 19-18 when Veerbeek took a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Stella Winterfeld got a kill and then followed with an ace as the Wolfpack regained control, especially after back-to-back kills by Verburg and Ellie Dokter, as Western Christian won the first set 25-19.
The Wolfpack went on a 7-0 run to go up 11-4 in the first set but stumbled. A number of errors allowed South Hardin to not only get back in it, but the Tigers went on a 14-2 run to go up 18-13 when Veerbeek called a timeout.
Western Christian came out strong after the timeout with back-to-back kills by Winterfeld and VerBurg, which sparked a 10-1 run to retake the lead at 23-19.
But a service error and back-to-back attack errors got South Hardin back in it as the Tigers tied it at 23.
The Wolfpack had it at set point after an Emma Westphal kill but an Ellie Anderon kills and an attack error gave South Hardin a 25-24 lead.
VerBurg kept the set alive with a kill but a service error gave South Hardin set point.
VerBurg went up for another kill to try and keep the set alive but Rylee Nelson got a block as the Tigers evened it up with a 27-25 victory.
Western Christian had 19 errors in the second set. The Wolfpack hit .091 in the first and .000 in the second.
The Wolfpack bounced back with only six errors in the third and fourth sets and hit .300 and .462 in the third and fourth, respectively.
“I told them that (South Hardin) is not beating us. This team is not as talented as us but we are beating ourselves,” Veerbeek said. “We were giving them points. Yes, (South Hardin) is good defensively and dug the ball well but we had to get in a rhythm.
“They are young kids still and they were a little bit tight. We couldn’t get in our offensive flow but once we did, that wave of momentum changed and that’s whwere we want to be all along.”
The Wolfpack bounced back right away, winning the first six points of the third set. The closest South Hardin got was within 7-4 as Western Christian controlled the third to take a 2-1 lead with a 25-12 victory.
After getting Western Christian off to a strong start in the third set, Madison Vis did the same in the fourth with her serving. She had three aces during a 7-0 run to start the fourth.
Vis finished with six aces to go along with her team-high 18 digs. She didn’t have a service error in the match.
“We just talked about in our huddle how the third set was going to be really pivotal. We really wanted to get that one so we had to start off strong and not allow runs, play our game and have a lot of fun,” Vis said. “I knew having the first serve, I just wanted to start the game off well for my teammates. Every serve, I just went back there and tried my best.”
The Wolfpack dominated the rest of the set for a 25-10 victory to finish off the match.
