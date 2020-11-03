Western Christian overcomes nerves to beat South Hardin in four sets

“Now we are here to play our game. We just had to get that one out of the way.”

Western Christian plays its semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday against either Boyden-Hull or Denver.

Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek said the team can’t afford that kind of start in the next round.

“It took us two games to get to where we needed to be and games three and four are what we are capable of,” Veerbeek said. “That’s what it should’ve looked like from the get-go but it didn’t. It’s a big environment for the kids and we have to covercome some of those nerves. I told the girls survive and advance.

“Be happy we got the win but play better. We are not going to win if we play like this again. We have to clean up our volleyball and play our style.”

Western was down 12-11 in the first set when Abby VerBurg put down a kill and setter Jaylin VanDyken swung at one and got a kill. That sparked a 5-0 run for the Wolfpack for a 16-12 lead.

South Hardin later went on a 4-0 run to get within one at 19-18 when Veerbeek took a timeout.