What does America mean to you?

“We're living in interesting times. I truly believe we are at some sort of inflection point in America's and in the United States' evolution. It's scary; it's exciting; it's awe-inspiringly exhilarating; and incredibly hope-filled. I think of all the people who have lived and worked and loved and contributed and died here for 400 years and beyond. I think of those who believe so strongly in the promise of the United States that they have had their hearts broken when that promise goes unfulfilled. And they -- and their broken hearts -- somehow pick themselves up and even as they work to put bread on the table they lead the good, honest lives that help bend the ‘arc of the moral universe toward justice.'" Linda Santi, Sioux City