What does America mean to you?

"This is probably the hardest question to answer in light of everything going on in America. Honestly, what I as a Black American live everyday is nothing new, people are listening a little more intentionally. As I pondered What it means to be American I actually reached out to my friends to have them answer that same question. One friend said America to him was like a heroin junkie in denial. It denies all of its problems, tries to create an image that everything is okay when in reality it is dying from its addictions such as racism, corporate greed, lack of affordable healthcare, poverty, etc. However, America is still a place where one can pull themselves up by the bootstraps, and that is a good thing. Another friend said, America is home to me! It is the only country I know, even with all the 'isms' it is home. Many of my white friends, associations don't know what to do, so they walk around with blinders to cover up racism or hoping that a band-aid can cover it up. But in my experience I see Black America as trying to attain something that was promised but can't seem to figure out how to get there. Then I look at what extends to everybody, the cycle of poverty and wonder if people even have hope." Ike Rayford, Local NAACP President