What does America mean to you?

“America to me means opportunity. People have been coming to this country for hundreds of years seeking a better life. Americans who have worked hard, had faith and maybe a little bit of luck have been able to thrive! America in my view has also always been a work in progress. For all of our strengths as a nation, we still have things that could be better. We must continue to work on improving our schools, communities, businesses, and government organizations to make America the best it can be for all!” Matt Nelson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton Schools