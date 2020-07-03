What does America mean to you?

“To me, America is home. A home that provides freedom, rights, safety and opportunities for all of us that choose to live in this great nation. Our home is not free. We owe it to past, current and future Americans to invest in our country, stand united, celebrate achievements, defend ourselves and others when necessary, educate each other, listen to each other and work passionately side by side. It is our responsibility to ensure the United States of America remains, ‘one Nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all.’ I am in awe of the land and proud of the people that make up my home, America.” Todd Strom, South Sioux City School District Superintendent