What does America mean to you?
“America means an ideal that insists on constant examination and renewal. It means a country that was founded on great ideals and has spent the last 200-plus years trying to uphold those ideals by reviewing its actions and modifying and repairing the areas where it has fallen short. It means a country where those who are temporarily elected as its caretakers should be bound by those ideals and not ideology. It means a country that can say, 'We did this wrong and now let's fix it' so all its citizens and those who come here will have the opportunity to feel safe and included. It means a place where we fall short often, but historically have continued to move, if sometimes through two steps forward and one step back, toward those ideals of liberty and justice for all.” Leslie Erickson, Santa Cruz, California, formerly of Sioux City

