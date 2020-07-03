What does America mean to you?

“The word 'America' evokes differing emotions, meanings, and thoughts. For me, America equates with freedom. Although we have countless freedoms in this country, those freedoms do not exist in a vacuum. One of our greatest strengths as a collective people is our rich history of honor and pride for country. The best Americans risk or relinquish their personal freedoms for the benefit of their fellow Americans – not because they are forced to, but because they choose to. Additionally, America is synonymous with equality, the right to an education, and boundless hope. Although we are by no means perfect, Americans stand up for these basic rights – both for themselves and for others, often at great personal sacrifice. It is truly a privilege to live in such a remarkable nation. “ Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University President